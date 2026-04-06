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The Bangkok National Museum in Bangkok

The Bangkok National Museum

About

The oldest and largest museum in Thailand, housing an extensive collection of Thai art and artifacts from the Neolithic era to the present day. Located in the historic center within the former Front Palace (Wang Na) of the 18th century, it perfectly complements a visit to the Grand Palace.

Features

Парковка

Contacts

4 Soi Na Phra That, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200
+6622241370
www.virtualmuseum.finearts.go.th/bangkoknationalmuseums/index.php/th

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday08:30 - 16:00
Thursday08:30 - 16:00
Friday08:30 - 16:00
Saturday08:30 - 16:00
Sunday08:30 - 16:00