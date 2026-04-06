The Bangkok National Museum in Bangkok
About
The oldest and largest museum in Thailand, housing an extensive collection of Thai art and artifacts from the Neolithic era to the present day. Located in the historic center within the former Front Palace (Wang Na) of the 18th century, it perfectly complements a visit to the Grand Palace.
Features
Парковка
Contacts
4 Soi Na Phra That, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday08:30 - 16:00
Thursday08:30 - 16:00
Friday08:30 - 16:00
Saturday08:30 - 16:00
Sunday08:30 - 16:00