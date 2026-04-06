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Sushi Masato in Bangkok

Sushi Masato

About

An elite omakase restaurant in Bangkok where Chef Masato creates an unforgettable performance of 20 sushi courses using the freshest seasonal seafood. Hidden in a quiet Sukhumvit alley, it transports you to an authentic Japanese sushi bar with a warm atmosphere and the chef’s personal touch—ideal for true connoisseurs.

Features

Полный бар
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Парковка

Contacts

3 22 Soi Sawatdi, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
+66972341370
www.sushimasato.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 22:00
Thursday 12:00 - 22:00
Friday 12:00 - 22:00
Saturday 12:00 - 22:00
Sunday 12:00 - 22:00