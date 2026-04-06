Sushi Masato in Bangkok
About
An elite omakase restaurant in Bangkok where Chef Masato creates an unforgettable performance of 20 sushi courses using the freshest seasonal seafood. Hidden in a quiet Sukhumvit alley, it transports you to an authentic Japanese sushi bar with a warm atmosphere and the chef’s personal touch—ideal for true connoisseurs.
Features
Полный бар
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Парковка
Contacts
3 22 Soi Sawatdi, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 22:00
Thursday 12:00 - 22:00
Friday 12:00 - 22:00
Saturday 12:00 - 22:00
Sunday 12:00 - 22:00