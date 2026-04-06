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Lumphini Park in Bangkok

Lumphini Park

About

A legendary green oasis in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand’s first public park, founded in the 1920s by King Rama VI and named after the birthplace of the Buddha in Nepal. It’s an ideal place to relax among skyscrapers, with lakes, walking paths, and monitor lizards.

Contacts

Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
+6622527006

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday04:30 - 21:00
Tuesday04:30 - 21:00
Wednesday04:30 - 21:00
Thursday04:30 - 21:00
Friday04:30 - 21:00
Saturday04:30 - 21:00
Sunday04:30 - 21:00