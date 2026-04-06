Lumphini Park in Bangkok
About
A legendary green oasis in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand’s first public park, founded in the 1920s by King Rama VI and named after the birthplace of the Buddha in Nepal. It’s an ideal place to relax among skyscrapers, with lakes, walking paths, and monitor lizards.
Contacts
Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday04:30 - 21:00
Tuesday04:30 - 21:00
Wednesday04:30 - 21:00
Thursday04:30 - 21:00
Friday04:30 - 21:00
Saturday04:30 - 21:00
Sunday04:30 - 21:00