About

I still remember standing in front of a Natee Utarit painting at a small gallery on the upper floor of a building most people walk past without a second glance — that moment made me understand how much of Bangkok's contemporary art scene lives in the hidden and the unexpected. I know every gallery opening, every pop-up exhibition, every artist-run space from Charoen Krung to On Nut, and I love connecting people with the creative energy that pulses beneath this city's surface. My passion is showing you art that stays with you long after you've left.