About

Every morning I walk through Khlong Toei market before most people have had their coffee, tasting, arguing with vendors, and taking notes. My passion is finding the meals that Bangkok locals are quietly obsessed with — from the crab curry hidden in a shophouse on Charoen Krung to the chef-driven tasting menus rewriting what Thai food can be. I know this city through its food, and I love nothing more than sitting someone down at a table that genuinely changes how they see Bangkok.