About

I used to sketch dress patterns on my school notebooks instead of taking notes, which is probably why I ended up knowing every tailor, textile market, and emerging Thai designer worth knowing in this city. My passion is connecting people with the makers behind the clothes — the quiet genius working out of a Silom shophouse, the upcycling collective in Ari you'd never stumble upon alone. For me, Bangkok's fashion scene is where ancient craft and fearless reinvention collide, and I love being the person who shows you exactly where to find it.