About

I used to sneak into gallery openings just to eat the free canapés — and somewhere between the cheese and the contemporary installations, I fell completely in love with Bangkok's art scene. My passion lives in the city's lesser-known corners: the converted shophouses in Charoenkrung hosting boundary-pushing shows, the independent spaces where you'll meet the artists themselves over Chang beer. I know which openings are worth dressing up for and which cultural nights will genuinely change how you see this city.