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Levels Club Bangkok in Bangkok

Levels Club Bangkok

About

A popular nightclub known for high-energy parties featuring EDM, hip-hop, and house music, located on the 6th floor of the Aloft hotel.

Features

Cocktail list
Live music
Terrace
Full bar
Table reservations
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

6th Floor of the Aloft Hotel เลขที่ 35 Sukhumvit 11 Aly, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
+66823083246

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday22:00 - 03:00
Tuesday22:00 - 03:00
Wednesday22:00 - 03:00
Thursday22:00 - 03:00
Friday22:00 - 03:00
Saturday22:00 - 03:00
Sunday22:00 - 03:00