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Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar in Bangkok

Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar

About

A trendy rooftop bar on the 45th–49th floors of Marriott Sukhumvit, offering 360° views of Bangkok, live music, and cocktails—perfect for sunsets and stylish parties.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Terrace
Live music
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

2 ซอย, Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
+6627970000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 02:00