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Tichuca in Bangkok

Tichuca

About

A popular Bangkok bar with a tropical “urban jungle” atmosphere, panoramic city views, and quality cocktails. It blends sunset relaxation with parties set to house and Afro beats.

Features

Terrace
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Parking
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

ตึก ที วัน ชั้น 46, Soi Sukhumvit 40, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
+66658785562

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday17:00 - 00:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00