The Jim Thompson House Museum in Bangkok
About
A charming Thai house in central Bangkok, once home to American businessman Jim Thompson, the “King of Thai Silk.” Built in 1959 from traditional houses brought from Ayutthaya, it showcases a collection of art, antiques, and silk, creating the atmosphere of a tropical oasis in the heart of the city.
Features
Парковка
Contacts
6 Kasem San 2 Alley, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00