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Ancient Siam (Muang Boran) in Bangkok

Ancient Siam (Muang Boran)

About

The world’s largest open-air museum in Samut Prakan, featuring over 120 replicas of Thailand’s temples, palaces, and landmarks—some life-sized, others in miniature—arranged to reflect the shape of the country. Ideal for exploring Siam’s history in a single day.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

296, 1 Sukhumvit Rd, Bang Pu Mai, Mueang Samut Prakan District, Samut Prakan 10280
+6620268800

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday09:00 - 19:00
Thursday09:00 - 19:00
Friday09:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:00 - 19:00
Sunday09:00 - 19:00