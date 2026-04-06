Safari World in Bangkok
About
A large open-air zoo and amusement park, one of Thailand’s most popular attractions. It offers visitors close encounters with animals in environments designed to resemble their natural habitats.
Features
Парковка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
99 Panya Indra Rd, Sam Wa Tawan Tok, Khlong Sam Wa, Bangkok 10510
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 09:00 - 17:30
Tuesday 09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday 09:00 - 17:00
Thursday 09:00 - 17:00
Friday 09:00 - 17:00
Saturday 09:00 - 17:30
Sunday 09:00 - 17:30