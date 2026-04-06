Ancient Siam (Muang Boran) in Bangkok
About
The world’s largest open-air museum in Samut Prakan, featuring over 120 replicas of Thailand’s temples, palaces, and landmarks—some life-sized, others in miniature—arranged to reflect the shape of the country. Ideal for exploring Siam’s history in a single day.
Features
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Contacts
296, 1 Sukhumvit Rd, Bang Pu Mai, Mueang Samut Prakan District, Samut Prakan 10280
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday09:00 - 19:00
Thursday09:00 - 19:00
Friday09:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:00 - 19:00
Sunday09:00 - 19:00