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RU

Sorn in Bangkok

Sorn

About

A stylish restaurant in Bangkok specializing in authentic Southern Thai cuisine with a modern approach. It is ideal for those who appreciate seafood and traditional Thai flavors.

Features

Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

56 Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan Nuea, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
+66990811119

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:00
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday18:00 - 22:00
Friday18:00 - 22:00