Mezzaluna in Bangkok
About
An exquisite fine dining restaurant on the 65th floor of the Lebua Hotel in Bangkok, awarded two Michelin stars. It serves innovative French cuisine with delicate Japanese influences.
Features
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
65th Floor State Tower Bangkok 1055 Si Lom Rd, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 00:30
Tuesday17:30 - 00:30
Wednesday17:30 - 00:30
Thursday17:30 - 00:30
Friday17:30 - 00:30
Saturday17:30 - 00:30
Sunday17:30 - 00:30