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Côte by Mauro Colagreco in Bangkok

Côte by Mauro Colagreco

About

A stylish fine dining restaurant at Capella Bangkok with views of the Chao Phraya River, serving modern Mediterranean cuisine focused on fish, seafood, and seasonal ingredients in tasting menu format.

Features

Vegetarian dishes
Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

300/2 ถ. เจริญกรุง Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120
+6620983888

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00