Côte by Mauro Colagreco in Bangkok
About
A stylish fine dining restaurant at Capella Bangkok with views of the Chao Phraya River, serving modern Mediterranean cuisine focused on fish, seafood, and seasonal ingredients in tasting menu format.
Features
Vegetarian dishes
Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
300/2 ถ. เจริญกรุง Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00