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Sushi Masato in Bangkok

Sushi Masato

About

An elite omakase restaurant in Bangkok where Chef Masato creates an unforgettable performance of 20 sushi courses using the freshest seasonal seafood. Hidden in a quiet Sukhumvit alley, it transports you to an authentic Japanese sushi bar with a warm atmosphere and the chef’s personal touch—ideal for true connoisseurs.

Features

Full bar
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

3 22 Soi Sawatdi, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
+66972341370

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00