Luxury yachts for rent in Bangkok
Leave the city behind and take the evening onto the water, where the skyline becomes part of the scenery. A private yacht offers an elegant setting for dinner, a meeting, a celebration, or a few hours of complete escape.
What we offer
A yacht itinerary can be lively and social or deliberately slow, depending on the purpose of the day. City views, dinner, meetings, and private celebrations can all be incorporated.
- Cruises along the river and surrounding waterways.
- Evening charters with dinner and views of the illuminated skyline.
- Yachts suitable for corporate meetings and private discussions.
- Intimate celebrations and private gatherings on board.
Charter duration is structured around the event or itinerary you have in mind.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
An evening charter often depends on precise timing, with dining, entertainment, and cruising flowing together naturally. The crew keeps the details under control while preserving a relaxed atmosphere on board.
- Dinner and beverage service suited to private occasions and events.
- Discreet assistance during business meetings, celebrations, and evening cruises.
- Captain and crew experienced in working around demanding urban schedules.
Additional services
A river cruise can become an evening in its own right, with dinner, music, cocktails, and the changing cityscape providing the setting. The yacht remains entirely private, with every element prepared specifically for your group.
- Live acoustic performances, from solo vocalists to small ensembles tailored to your evening.
- A bespoke cocktail menu created by a professional mixologist.
- Professional event photography with a curated selection delivered after the cruise.
- Decorative styling with flowers, candles, and thematic details for celebrations.
Routes and destinations
The Chao Phraya is Bangkok’s defining waterway, yet a private charter can go beyond the central riverfront. Historic landmarks give way to the quieter khlongs of Thonburi, where the city feels more intimate and residential.
- Central Chao Phraya — iconic river navigation linking Wat Arun, the Grand Palace, and historic wooden quarters.
- Rattanakosin and Thonburi — a combination of major sights and quieter stretches of traditional riverside architecture.
- Bangkok Noi and the Thonburi khlongs — a more intimate itinerary through narrow waterways and residential neighbourhoods.
- Chao Phraya at sunset — an evening cruise beneath illuminated temples, bridges, and the changing city skyline.
Yachts for special occasions
The Chao Phraya becomes particularly atmospheric after dark, when the illuminated waterfront and riverside architecture form a constantly changing backdrop. A private yacht allows the entire evening to unfold without changing venues.
- Private dinner parties — a full dining experience with wine and music, replacing the conventional restaurant evening.
- Night celebrations — cocktails, a DJ, and dancing against the illuminated cityscape.
- Private cultural-event evenings — an elevated way to experience the atmosphere of occasions such as Songkran while remaining comfortably away from the busiest crowds.
After sunset, the city becomes part of the décor, while the river gives the entire evening its own rhythm.