About

Barcelona Like a Local I’ve been living in Barcelona for 7 years and know the city beyond the typical tourist spots. I’ll take you on a personalized journey through my favorite bars, restaurants, hidden gems, cultural places and beautiful neighborhoods. Whether you’re into authentic food, great cocktails, local culture or simply want to experience Barcelona like a local, I’ll create an experience tailored to your interests and vibe. Let’s discover the real Barcelona together! 🇪🇸✨