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RU

María del Mar Cantó

Barcelona

María del Mar Cantó

About

I still remember the exact moment I realized Barcelona's nightlife has its own unwritten grammar — standing at the door of a private rooftop in Gràcia at 2am, watching the city rearrange itself into something completely different from what tourists ever get to see. I know every room worth being in, from the intimate jazz cellars in the Eixample to the after-hours spaces that don't exist until someone introduces you. My passion is getting people past the velvet rope of this city's real night — not the obvious one, but the one that actually matters.

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