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Profile
RU
Sabrina

Barcelona

Sabrina

About

Barcelona-based cultural and lifestyle host with a passion for art, architecture, philosophy, music and gastronomy. I enjoy discovering the city beyond the obvious and creating thoughtful, personalized experiences for curious travelers. My style is elegant, warm and professional, with a focus on meaningful conversation, cultural discovery and excellent company in a respectful setting. All experiences are professional and planned in advance.

Interests

TennisGolfWalking around the city
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