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RU

Vanessa

Barcelona

Vanessa

About

Every morning I walk the same backstreets of El Born that most people never find on a map, and that's exactly how I discovered half the hidden gems I now share. I know which unmarked doors lead to the private rooftop dinners, the invitation-only wine cellars, and the after-hours spots where Barcelona's most interesting people actually go. My passion is connecting people with the city's best-kept secrets — the ones that don't exist on any list, because that's precisely the point.

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