About

I grew up eating pa amb tomàquet for breakfast every single day and I still do — it tells you everything about how seriously we take the small rituals here. My passion is showing people the Barcelona that lives between the big sights: the neighbourhood markets where grandmothers argue over the best botifarra, the verbena celebrations that fill streets you'd never stumble upon alone. I know this city through its habits, its calendar, and its people — and that's the Barcelona I want you to feel.