About

I still remember the afternoon I stumbled into a tiny atelier off Carrer del Rec and watched a designer hand-stitch a jacket that would never appear in any magazine — that's the Barcelona I live for. I know every hidden showroom, every market stall where a local graduate is quietly reinventing Catalan craft, and every vintage shop where the owner will pull something extraordinary from a back room if you know how to ask. My passion is connecting people to fashion that feels genuinely alive, not just aesthetically perfect.