We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Moog in Barcelona

Moog

About

A small but iconic club, Moog is dedicated to electronic music. Known for its underground vibe, the club has been a staple of Barcelona's techno scene for over two decades.

Features

Live music
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

Carrer de l'Arc del Teatre, 3, Ciutat Vella, 08002 Barcelona
+34933191789

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 05:00
Tuesday00:00 - 05:00
Wednesday00:00 - 05:00
Thursday00:00 - 05:00
Friday00:00 - 06:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 05:00