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Bling Bling in Barcelona

Bling Bling

About

An upscale nightclub in the heart of Barcelona, Bling Bling is known for its luxurious décor and exclusive atmosphere. The club hosts glamorous parties with a mix of house and commercial music.

Features

Live music
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Carrer de Tuset, 8-10, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, 08006 Barcelona
http://www.blingblingbcn.com/

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday23:55 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 05:00
Friday00:00 - 05:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00