Bling Bling in Barcelona
About
An upscale nightclub in the heart of Barcelona, Bling Bling is known for its luxurious décor and exclusive atmosphere. The club hosts glamorous parties with a mix of house and commercial music.
Features
Живая музыка
Полный бар
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Contacts
Carrer de Tuset, 8-10, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, 08006 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday23:55 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 05:00
Friday00:00 - 05:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00