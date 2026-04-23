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Bling Bling in Barcelona

Bling Bling

About

An upscale nightclub in the heart of Barcelona, Bling Bling is known for its luxurious décor and exclusive atmosphere. The club hosts glamorous parties with a mix of house and commercial music.

Features

Живая музыка
Полный бар
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Парковка

Contacts

Carrer de Tuset, 8-10, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, 08006 Barcelona
http://www.blingblingbcn.com/
www.blingblingbcn.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday23:55 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 05:00
Friday00:00 - 05:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00