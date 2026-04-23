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Pacha Barcelona in Barcelona

Pacha Barcelona

About

A legendary club with a sleek design, Pacha brings the party spirit of Ibiza to Barcelona. With top DJs, themed parties and a vibrant crowd, it's a must-visit for nightlife enthusiasts.

Features

Живая музыка
Коктейльная карта
Полный бар
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка

Contacts

Carrer de Ramon Trias Fargas, 2, Ciutat Vella, 08005 Barcelona
+34647835751
www.kubarcelona.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday23:55 - 05:00
Tuesday23:55 - 05:00
Wednesday23:55 - 05:00
Thursday23:55 - 05:00
Friday23:55 - 05:45
Saturday23:55 - 05:45
Sunday23:55 - 05:00