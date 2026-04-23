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Opium Barcelona in Barcelona

Opium Barcelona

About

A stylish beachfront club that combines dining, cocktails, and dancing. Known for its international DJs, Opium offers an electrifying atmosphere with views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Features

Живая музыка
DJ сеты
Винная карта
Коктейльная карта
Полный бар
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Pg. Marítim de la Barceloneta, 34, Ciutat Vella, 08003 Barcelona
+34655576998
opiumbarcelona.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 05:00
Tuesday00:00 - 05:00
Wednesday00:00 - 05:00
Thursday00:00 - 05:00
Friday00:00 - 05:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00