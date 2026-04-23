Opium Barcelona in Barcelona
About
A stylish beachfront club that combines dining, cocktails, and dancing. Known for its international DJs, Opium offers an electrifying atmosphere with views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Features
Живая музыка
DJ сеты
Винная карта
Коктейльная карта
Полный бар
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Pg. Marítim de la Barceloneta, 34, Ciutat Vella, 08003 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 05:00
Tuesday00:00 - 05:00
Wednesday00:00 - 05:00
Thursday00:00 - 05:00
Friday00:00 - 05:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00