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Sagrada Família in Barcelona

Sagrada Família

About

Barcelona's most iconic landmark and the masterpiece of Antoni Gaudí, the Sagrada Família doubles as a museum. Visitors can explore the basilica's stunning architecture and learn about its ongoing construction, offering a deep dive into Gaudí's visionary work.

Contacts

Carrer de Mallorca, 401, Eixample, 08013 Barcelona
+34932080414

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:30 - 18:00