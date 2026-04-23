Sagrada Família in Barcelona
About
Barcelona's most iconic landmark and the masterpiece of Antoni Gaudí, the Sagrada Família doubles as a museum. Visitors can explore the basilica's stunning architecture and learn about its ongoing construction, offering a deep dive into Gaudí's visionary work.
Contacts
Carrer de Mallorca, 401, Eixample, 08013 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:30 - 18:00