Barcelona Royal Polo Club in Barcelona
About
A historic polo and equestrian club dating back to 1897. The Barcelona Royal Polo Club offers first-class facilities for horseback riding and polo, as well as a sophisticated social atmosphere, making it a hub for equestrian sports in the city.
Contacts
Av. Dr. Marañón, 19-31, Les Corts, 08028 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 00:30
Tuesday07:00 - 00:30
Wednesday07:00 - 00:30
Thursday07:00 - 00:30
Friday07:00 - 00:30
Saturday07:00 - 00:30
Sunday07:00 - 00:30