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Cinc Sentits in Barcelona

Cinc Sentits

About

A Michelin-starred restaurant that offers a contemporary take on Catalan cuisine. The menu features seasonal ingredients and a carefully curated selection of wines. The elegant and minimalist décor complements the refined dishes. Cuisine: Catalan

Features

Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Carrer d'Entença, 60, Eixample, 08015 Barcelona
+34933239490

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 21:30
Wednesday18:30 - 21:30
Thursday18:30 - 21:30
Friday18:30 - 21:30
Saturday13:30 - 21:00