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ABaC in Barcelona

ABaC

About

A luxurious three-star Michelin restaurant offering an avant-garde dining experience. Chef Jordi Cruz presents an inventive menu that blends molecular gastronomy with traditional Catalan flavors in a chic and elegant setting. Cuisine: Modern Catalan

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking

Contacts

Av. del Tibidabo, 1, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, 08022 Barcelona
+34933196600

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday13:00 - 00:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 00:00