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Enigma in Barcelona

Enigma

About

A mysterious and immersive dining experience by Albert Adrià, where guests embark on a culinary journey through multiple themed spaces. The tasting menu is avant-garde and experimental, with dishes that challenge traditional dining concepts. Cuisine: Experimental

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating

Contacts

Carrer de Sepúlveda, 38, 40, Eixample, 08015 Barcelona
+34616696322

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 21:00
Tuesday18:30 - 21:00
Wednesday18:30 - 21:00
Thursday18:30 - 21:00
Friday18:30 - 21:00