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Mix Club in Beijing

Mix Club

About

One of the most famous nightclubs in Beijing, featuring international DJs, light shows, and a variety of music, from electro to hip-hop.

Features

DJ sets
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Full bar
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations

Contacts

Beijing, Chaoyang, Gongrentiyuchang N Rd, 工人体育场北门内
+861065302889

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday20:30 - 05:00
Tuesday20:30 - 05:00
Wednesday20:30 - 05:00
Thursday20:30 - 05:00
Friday20:30 - 05:00
Saturday20:30 - 05:00
Sunday20:30 - 05:00