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The Horizon (Beijing Kerry Hotel) in Beijing

The Horizon (Beijing Kerry Hotel)

About

Traditional Chinese cuisine with an emphasis on signature Peking duck roasted over wood. It also offers dishes in clay pots and double broths.

Features

Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating

Contacts

Beijing, Chaoyang, Guanghua Rd, 1号北京嘉里大酒店 邮政编码: 100020
+861065618833

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:30 - 22:00
Tuesday10:30 - 22:00
Wednesday10:30 - 22:00
Thursday10:30 - 22:00
Friday10:30 - 22:00
Saturday10:30 - 22:00
Sunday10:30 - 22:00