The Horizon (Beijing Kerry Hotel) in Beijing
About
Traditional Chinese cuisine with an emphasis on signature Peking duck roasted over wood. It also offers dishes in clay pots and double broths.
Features
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Contacts
Beijing, Chaoyang, Guanghua Rd, 1号北京嘉里大酒店 邮政编码: 100020
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:30 - 22:00
Tuesday10:30 - 22:00
Wednesday10:30 - 22:00
Thursday10:30 - 22:00
Friday10:30 - 22:00
Saturday10:30 - 22:00
Sunday10:30 - 22:00