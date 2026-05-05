Choy's Seafood Restaurant in Beijing
About
A modern restaurant focusing on seafood, blending Cantonese and Sichuan cuisines. It offers six private rooms with tailored service for a refined dining experience.
Features
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Contacts
Beijing, Chaoyang, 国展 Xiaoyun Rd, 海航大厦 邮政编码: 100125
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:30
Tuesday11:30 - 22:30
Wednesday11:30 - 22:30
Thursday11:30 - 22:30
Friday11:30 - 22:30
Saturday11:30 - 22:30
Sunday11:30 - 22:30