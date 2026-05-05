AZUR by Mauro Colagreco in Beijing
About
French cuisine by a Michelin-starred chef, featuring Riviera-style dishes. Unusual flavor combinations and contrasts symbolize freedom and inspiration.
Features
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Contacts
Shangri-La Hotel Beijing, 1层29 Zizhuyuan Rd, 29, Haidian District, Beijing
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:30
Tuesday18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday18:00 - 22:30
Thursday18:00 - 22:30
Friday18:00 - 22:30
Saturday18:00 - 22:30
Sunday18:00 - 22:30