Private jet for rent in Berlin
Business travel becomes considerably easier when departure times are shaped around your plans rather than an airline timetable. A private cabin provides space for focused work, quiet downtime, and confidential conversations throughout the journey.
What we offer
For international meetings, exhibitions, and cultural events, a private charter provides greater control over both time and routing. The service remains flexible whether you need a single flight or a fully arranged itinerary spanning several days.
- Flights to international conferences, exhibitions, and private events.
- Charter travel for business teams and private groups.
- Connections to European capitals with convenient departure and return times.
- Bespoke itineraries combining professional commitments with personal plans.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A refined yet understated service style provides comfort without unnecessary formality. The crew responds carefully to individual preferences while keeping the atmosphere natural and discreet.
- Flexible catering with the menu arranged before departure.
- A cabin environment suitable for work, relaxation, or confidential conversations.
- A professional team focused on precision, punctuality, and passenger comfort.
Additional services
A private flight can be complemented by a tailored itinerary that brings together business, culture, and Berlin’s distinctive lifestyle.
- Arrangements for private galleries, art spaces, and selected cultural events.
- Sourcing of design pieces, artwork, and collectible objects based on individual requests.
- Stylish apartments for short visits or extended stays.
- Personal concierge assistance with restaurants, events, and access to local venues.
The additional services are designed to reveal the city through the traveller’s own interests rather than a standard sightseeing programme.
Directions and routes
International travel from the German capital is particularly well suited to itineraries that connect European business centres with private and leisure destinations.
- Flights to London, Paris, Zurich, Milan, and Vienna.
- Private connections to Stockholm, Copenhagen, and other Northern European cities.
- Routes to the Spanish islands, the French Riviera, and the Italian coast.
- Long-range journeys to Dubai, New York, and other global hubs.
Why choose us
The value of a tailored service lies in the freedom to move beyond ready-made travel patterns and build the journey around the client’s actual priorities.
- Several objectives can be combined within one itinerary without being restricted by standard departure and arrival patterns.
- Additional arrangements can range from executive transportation to private events and individually organised experiences.
- Communication remains direct and efficient, without unnecessary coordination or services that do not add value.
- Changes to the itinerary can be handled promptly, which is particularly useful during business trips with shifting schedules.
Safety and standards
Technical precision and disciplined planning are essential for private flights connected to a demanding European business calendar.
- Operators are reviewed for compliance with applicable aviation requirements.
- Aircraft condition and crew readiness are considered before departure.
- Weather conditions and potential route restrictions form part of the planning process.
The approach reflects Berlin itself: contemporary, efficient, and quietly demanding when it comes to quality.