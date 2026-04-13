Leisure & Experiences in Berlin
A three-story techno club set in a former boiler house, featuring house and electronic music.
A world-class archaeological and Egyptian museum featuring collections of prehistoric artifacts, antiquities, and Ancient Egypt.
A speakeasy bar in Berlin serving exclusive cocktails in a luxurious setting, featuring the largest bar counter in the city. It’s the perfect spot for connoisseurs of craft drinks like the Sazerac, Chocolate Negroni, Sesame Street, and Purple Cloud.
One of the largest in Germany, with a collection of over 30 million specimens in zoology, paleontology, and mineralogy.
An upscale bar and restaurant in Berlin that combines refined cuisine, creative cocktails, and live music in a futuristic interior. It’s an iconic nightlife destination: a long tunnel-like hall with mirrors and circular lighting, and behind the bar hides the secret restaurant Tausend Cantina, serving Asian-European cuisine.
A vibrant representative of Berlin’s fine dining scene with two Michelin stars, located in the trendy Kreuzberg district. This is where chef Tim Raue, a Berlin native, creates bold fusion cuisine: a European foundation with powerful Asian influences — from spicy wasabi to Thai aromas and Chinese philosophy.
A modern fine dining restaurant with three Michelin stars in the center of Berlin, close to the city’s main landmarks. It’s a calm, stylish place for a long dinner and refined, attentive service.
A unique two-Michelin-star restaurant in Berlin’s vibrant Neukölln district, where a gastronomic marvel by chef René Frank—named World’s Best Pastry Chef in 2022—hides behind a modest façade.
Tiergarten is Berlin’s largest central park, covering around 210 hectares and offering an ideal space for прогулок and relaxation. At its heart stands the Victory Column on Großer Stern, crowned with a gilded statue of Victoria and featuring an observation deck. Nearby are the Soviet War Memorial with tanks and artillery, Bellevue Palace (the residence of the German president), and St. Matthew’s Church.
The largest museum of Jewish history in Europe, located in Germany.
An intimate two-Michelin-star restaurant in the picturesque Kreuzberg district of Berlin, where simplicity meets brilliance. There’s no unnecessary décor: a cozy wooden counter by the open kitchen lets you watch the chefs work their magic.
A trendy cocktail bar in the heart of Berlin. It combines a cozy atmosphere with a refined, upscale vibe—perfect for evening gatherings with friends or romantic dates.