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Your lifestyle guide in Berlin

A service for aesthetic tours — guides, routes, and mood in one app.

LIFESTYLE SERVICE THAT PERFECTS EVERY DETAIL

Discover every element of your city lifestyle in one place.

  • Top-Rated Locations

    Explore the city’s most remarkable venues — from Michelin-starred restaurants to art spaces and hidden cultural gems — all carefully selected for the modern lifestyle explorer. Every destination reflects taste, authenticity, and atmosphere, bringing the city’s character to life.

  • Experienced Guides

    Versently’s lifestyle guides offer expert knowledge across art, design, gastronomy, and local culture. They curate routes that match your interests and help you experience the city through an authentic, aesthetic lens.

  • Personal Drivers

    Our team of courteous and experienced professionals will ensure that every detail is meticulously planned, guaranteeing an enjoyable and stress-free trip. Experience luxurious transportation with our vehicles that offer unparalleled comfort and luxury.

Discover Enhanced Freedom with Your Personal Lifestyle Manager

Seamlessly combines premium concierge services with personalmanager support to ensure all your needs are expertly addressed

THE VERSENTLY MOBILE APP

In our mobile application, you can discover curated lifestyle tours and explore the city through the eyes of lifestyle guides. Enjoy selected routes across top-rated restaurants, art spaces, and cultural landmarks — designed to turn your time in the city into a seamless and inspiring experience. A dedicated lifestyle manager will stay in touch to assist you with concierge requests, ensuring your stay is effortless and refined.

download The App

Your time, Your moments, Our priority

  • CREATE A TOUR

    Design your own city tour and receive responses from guides ready to organize it for your preferred date and time.

  • GUIDE SELECTION

    seamlessly adjust all other services to fit your schedule.

  • CHATS

    Use in-app chats to discuss details, build routes, and coordinate plans easily and comfortably.

  • SUPPORT

    Access in-app support anytime — our team is here to help you with any questions or requests.

BLOG ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE

Our review of the most vibrant city locations, world-class restaurants and luxury cars.

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