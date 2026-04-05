Tausend in Berlin
About
An upscale bar and restaurant in Berlin that combines refined cuisine, creative cocktails, and live music in a futuristic interior. It’s an iconic nightlife destination: a long tunnel-like hall with mirrors and circular lighting, and behind the bar hides the secret restaurant Tausend Cantina, serving Asian-European cuisine.
Features
Живая музыка
Тихая обстановка
Полный бар
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Schiffbauerdamm 11, 10117 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 20:00 - 02:00
Thursday 21:00 - 03:00
Friday 21:00 - 04:00
Saturday 21:00 - 04:00
Sunday 20:00 - 03:00