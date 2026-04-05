Profile
RU

BonBon Bar in Berlin

BonBon Bar

About

A trendy cocktail bar in the heart of Berlin. It combines a cozy atmosphere with a refined, upscale vibe—perfect for evening gatherings with friends or romantic dates.

Features

Посадочные места
Терраса
Полный бар
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Можно с животными
Парковка

Contacts

Torstraße 133, 10119 Berlin
+4915225379466
www.bonbonbar.de

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 19:00 - 02:00
Thursday 19:00 - 02:00
Friday 19:00 - 03:00
Saturday 19:00 - 03:00
Sunday 19:00 - 01:00