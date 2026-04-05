BonBon Bar in Berlin
About
A trendy cocktail bar in the heart of Berlin. It combines a cozy atmosphere with a refined, upscale vibe—perfect for evening gatherings with friends or romantic dates.
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Полный бар
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Можно с животными
Парковка
Contacts
Torstraße 133, 10119 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 19:00 - 02:00
Thursday 19:00 - 02:00
Friday 19:00 - 03:00
Saturday 19:00 - 03:00
Sunday 19:00 - 01:00