Restaurant Tim Raue in Berlin
About
A vibrant representative of Berlin’s fine dining scene with two Michelin stars, located in the trendy Kreuzberg district. This is where chef Tim Raue, a Berlin native, creates bold fusion cuisine: a European foundation with powerful Asian influences — from spicy wasabi to Thai aromas and Chinese philosophy.
Features
Посадочные места
Винная карта
Веганские блюда
Вегетарианские блюда
Бронирование столов
Wi-Fi
Тихая обстановка
Можно с животными
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Rudi-Dutschke-Straße 26, 10969 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 00:00
Thursday 18:00 - 00:00
Friday 18:00 - 00:00
Saturday 18:00 - 00:00