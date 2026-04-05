Tiergarten in Berlin
About
Tiergarten is Berlin’s largest central park, covering around 210 hectares and offering an ideal space for прогулок and relaxation. At its heart stands the Victory Column on Großer Stern, crowned with a gilded statue of Victoria and featuring an observation deck. Nearby are the Soviet War Memorial with tanks and artillery, Bellevue Palace (the residence of the German president), and St. Matthew’s Church.
Features
Можно с животными
Парковка
Contacts
Str. des 17. Juni, 10785 Berlin