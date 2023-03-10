Luxury villas in Berlin
A home does not have to follow convention to feel genuinely personal. Contemporary architecture, expressive interiors, and the freedom to create your own aesthetic make a villa a natural extension of individuality.
What we offer
A contemporary villa can be as individual as the person who lives in it. Our portfolio brings together expressive architecture and distinctive interiors with the practical qualities that matter in everyday life.
- Design-led residences available for private rental.
- Contemporary properties for acquisition with a strong architectural identity.
- Homes suited to extended living, private gatherings, or creative projects.
- Individually arranged viewings and assistance when dealing with owners and property representatives.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Berlin villa living has a quieter definition of luxury, with architecture, greenery, privacy, and a strong sense of personal rhythm taking centre stage.
- Grunewald is among the city’s most sought-after settings for substantial private houses surrounded by woodland and lakes.
- Dahlem combines historic villas, generous plots, mature greenery, and an established residential character.
- Zehlendorf offers peaceful streets, excellent family infrastructure, and a strong selection of detached homes.
- Wannsee is particularly appealing for those who want water, nature, and a country-house atmosphere without leaving Berlin.
Additional services
Berlin lends itself to highly individual experiences that go well beyond conventional sightseeing.
- Private itineraries built around contemporary art, music, architecture, and local culture.
- Support with private parties, exhibitions, productions, and bespoke events.
- Curated access to distinctive restaurants, bars, and culinary concepts.
- Chauffeur services and tailored transportation across the city and surrounding areas.
Why choose us
Mature service begins with understanding not only what a client requests, but also how they prefer to live and travel.
- We rely on local partners known for strong service standards and professional communication.
- Recommendations are shaped around individual interests, from art and fashion to gastronomy and business.
- Arrangements can evolve when plans change after arrival.
- Our approach remains discreet, with no unnecessary offers or distractions.
Services for villa owners
Distinctive property benefits from precise positioning rather than mass-market promotion and generic presentation.
- Developing a marketing concept that highlights the residence’s architecture, style, and defining qualities.
- Reaching suitable tenants through relevant private and international channels.
- Overseeing property operations and communication with service providers.
- Advising on the residence’s commercial potential across rental and resale scenarios.
Transaction security guarantee
Legal clarity starts with the documents, but it does not end there. The process itself also needs to be organised so that every agreed point is properly reflected.
- Review of property documentation and transaction-party details.
- Confirmation that the contract reflects the agreed commercial terms.
- Legal and administrative coordination through the final stage of completion.