About

Every morning I stop at the same friterie on my street corner, order a cornet with andalouse sauce, and watch Brussels wake up — that ritual tells you more about this city than any guidebook ever could. I know where the best estaminets still serve traditional waterzooi the way grandmothers made it, which flea markets at the Jeu de Balle are worth arriving to at dawn, and when the neighborhoods truly come alive beyond the tourist circuit. My passion is helping you feel the real heartbeat of Brussels, the one written into its daily routines, its markets, its hidden squares, and its people.