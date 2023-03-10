Luxury yachts for rent in Budapest
When the city lights shimmer across the Danube, an ordinary cruise becomes something almost cinematic. A private yacht sets the scene for a romantic dinner, an intimate celebration, or an elegant evening for two.
What we offer
The city skyline becomes part of the experience when viewed from the Danube. The format can range from a short cruise to a full private evening on the water.
- Cruises with views of Budapest’s historic waterfront.
- Sunset and evening outings for couples or small groups.
- Private dinners and celebrations on board.
- Yachts suitable for corporate meetings and intimate presentations.
Routing and duration are tailored to the occasion.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
An evening on the Danube is best enjoyed when nothing distracts from the city lights and the atmosphere of the moment. The crew provides attentive service while keeping the pace calm and unobtrusive.
- Tailored table service, fine wine presentation, and dining for romantic or private outings.
- Unobtrusive hospitality that lets the illuminated city skyline remain the focus.
- Skilled river navigation incorporating scenic stops for photos and viewing.
Additional services
An evening on the water works particularly well when privacy and atmosphere matter more than a packed programme. The setting can be romantic, celebratory, or deliberately intimate, with every detail chosen around the occasion.
- A custom soundtrack or curated playlist matched to the mood of the evening.
- Romantic table styling with flowers, candles, and individual decorative touches.
- A celebration cake or bespoke dessert selection from a preferred pastry chef.
- Professional photography for couples, families, or private events.
Routes and destinations
The Danube gives Budapest a particularly elegant perspective, with the city’s bridges, historic façades, and Buda hills unfolding along the river. Longer charters can continue north towards Szentendre and the wider Danube Bend.
- Parliament, Buda Castle, and Chain Bridge — a panoramic route connecting the city’s defining landmarks.
- Budapest after dark — an atmospheric cruise past illuminated embankments, bridges, and historic architecture.
- Szentendre — a northern excursion combining time on the river with a visit to the historic town.
- The Danube Bend — an extended itinerary towards Visegrád and Esztergom.
Yachts for special occasions
The illuminated Danube is particularly suited to occasions where the city itself should become part of the experience. A private cruise can provide the setting for a single intimate moment or an entire evening.
- Marriage proposals — the route can be timed around Budapest’s most striking illuminated landmarks, with the key moment planned down to the smallest detail.
- Graduation evenings — a private celebration for a small group with dinner, music, and photographs against the night skyline.
- Multi-generational family dinners — an easy-going setting where several generations can spend meaningful time together without moving between venues.
As Parliament, the bridges, and Buda Castle appear across the water, the evening acquires a natural visual finale.